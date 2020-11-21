Tight end T.J. Hockenson has emerged as one of Matthew Stafford's most reliable red-zone targets this season.

"I think right now, just looking for him to be more consistent, basically down in and down out," Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said back in October. "If you watched this last game, probably one of his best games, in terms of his overall blocking. I thought he did a really nice job there, kind of took a step forward."

He added, "Still, I think there were some things in the pass game that we're looking for him to continue to gain some separations and come through with some big plays for us."

On the latest edition of the LionsMaven podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier explore why Hockenson hasn't been more productive this season and why he needs a breakout performance this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Can the Lions survive the recent rash of injuries to defeat Carolina?

Keys to victory against Carolina

Who must step up offensively this week due to the plethora of injuries

Adrian Peterson admitting D'Andre Swift should have started weeks ago

Kelly Stafford's social media rant

