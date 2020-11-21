SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Podcast: Why Isn't T.J. Hockenson More Productive?

John Maakaron

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has emerged as one of Matthew Stafford's most reliable red-zone targets this season. 

"I think right now, just looking for him to be more consistent, basically down in and down out," Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said back in October. "If you watched this last game, probably one of his best games, in terms of his overall blocking. I thought he did a really nice job there, kind of took a step forward." 

He added, "Still, I think there were some things in the pass game that we're looking for him to continue to gain some separations and come through with some big plays for us."

On the latest edition of the LionsMaven podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier explore why Hockenson hasn't been more productive this season and why he needs a breakout performance this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Can the Lions survive the recent rash of injuries to defeat Carolina?
  • Keys to victory against Carolina
  • Who must step up offensively this week due to the plethora of injuries
  • Adrian Peterson admitting D'Andre Swift should have started weeks ago
  • Kelly Stafford's social media rant

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

Scouting Romeo Okwara

Adrian Peterson Says D'Andre Swift Should Have Started 'Two or Three Weeks Ago'

Lions' Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Swift, Golladay, Amendola Out

Lions Will Likely Play Panthers Without Three Starters on Offense

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 11 Predictions

Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelly Stafford Struggles Living in 'Dictatorship That We Call Michigan'

Read more on Matthew Stafford's wife struggling with the recent shutdown enforced by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

John Maakaron

by

Dennisfan59

5 Free Agents Lions Should Target in Offseason

Read more on the five players the Lions should target in free agency this offseason

Daniel Kelly

by

Rogerwilcoe

Scouting Romeo Okwara

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara

Daniel Kelly

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions Be Concerned about Rookie Jeff Okudah?

Read more on whether or not the Lions should be concerned about Jeff Okudah's start to his NFL career.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions57

5 Lions-Panthers Questions with Schuyler Callihan of SI AllPanthers

Schuyler Callihan of SI AllPanthers answers five questions regarding the Lions' Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers

John Maakaron

Da'Shawn Hand, Austin Bryant Downgraded to Out against Carolina

Detroit Lions are dealing with a rash of injuries heading into their Week 11 matchup against Carolina.

John Maakaron

Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina?

Read more on whether the Lions can count on Kerryon Johnson for consistent production against the Panthers

Vito Chirco

Peterson Says Lions Should Have Started Swift 'Two or Three Weeks Ago'

Adrian Peterson resumes his role as starter, after D'Andre Swift suffers brain injury.

John Maakaron

by

Rogerwilcoe

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 11  Predictions

Read more on who the NFL team publishers believe will be victorious in Week 11 of the NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions' Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Swift, Golladay, Amendola Out

John Maakaron