Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

Former Detroit Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison does not appear to be in favor of the new NFL collective bargaining agreement.

On Thursday morning, Harrison tweeted, "For all y’all 'I voted yes' MFs smh."

It was pointed out that Harrison's former teammate Devon Kennard, the Detroit Lions union representative, had voted yes in support of the new CBA.

Harrison was emphatic in his reply via social media. "I don’t care if your or my momma votes yes..........I said what I said." Harrison replied via Twitter.

Per reports, the league and the NFL Players Association have completed and finalized a new CBA that has been sent to the players for a vote.

All it would take to ratify the new CBA is a simple majority vote of the near 1,900 players that make up the players union.

Here are some of the key changes that have been discussed in the new CBA:

The NFL season would increase to 17 games

Addition of an extra team to the playoffs in each conference

Seeds No. 2 through No. 7 would play on Wild-Card Weekend

The No. 1 seed in each conference would secure a first-round bye

The 17-game schedule could start in 2021

Preseason football would be reduced from four weeks to three

The fourth preseason week would become an extra bye week

The active game-day roster will expand from 46 to 48 players

Practice squads will expand from 10 to 12 players in 2020. That number would increase to 14 players in 2022

The annual player revenue will increase from 47% to a minimum of 48% and reach as high to 48.8% resulting from new television deals being agreed upon

Related

RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Detroit Lions

Lions Select RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Should Lions Consider LB Zack Baun in Second Round of NFL Draft

A Look at Which Players Lions Could Target this Offseason

Draft Profile: OL Robert Hunt