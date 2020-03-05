RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Lions

Veteran running back Jordan Howard did not have the season he envisioned in 2019.

After being traded by the Chicago Bears to the Philadelphia Eagles, Howard started his tenure on a good note.

He averaged over four yards per carry in the first nine games of the season. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury against the Chicago Bears and missed the remainder of the season.

He finished 2019 with 119 carries for 525 yards and six touchdowns.

Howard could be coveted by a number of teams looking for a bruising running back including the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

If the terms are affordable and reasonable, Detroit could look into acquiring the veteran running back this offseason to complement Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough.

General manager Bob Quinn has attempted unsuccessfully to sign free-agent running backs the past two seasons.

In 2018, LeGarrette Blount looked like a shell of himself.

C.J. Anderson was disappointing in his short stint with Detroit. He was released after only two games into the 2019 season.

Detroit has been rumored to be in the mix for both running backs Melvin Gordon from the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee's Dion Lewis.

Quinn likely isn't going to pay the hefty asking price for Gordon.

Speculation is that Detroit will be making an addition to the running back room, and that will likely be through free agency and not via the NFL draft.

Howard could be the best option to be a short yardage back in Detroit's offense.

