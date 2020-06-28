Frank Ragnow Listed as Most Underrated Detroit Lion

Frank Ragnow is just two seasons into his NFL career, and he’s already proven that he could be a staple of the Lions’ offensive line for years to come.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr recently released his selections for the most underrated player on every NFC team, and Ragnow was the selection for Detroit.

“I thought Brandon Thorn over at Establish the Run has done a great job of illustrating Ragnow’s unique athleticism and how it allows the Lions to scheme up some of their runs. The Lions ran up the middle behind center more than only three other teams in the NFL last year," Orr writes.

2019 saw Ragnow make the move from guard to center in year two of his NFL career.

Center is the position Ragnow felt most at home during his college days at Arkansas.

Based on the numbers in his second season, the Lions evidently made the right decision.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former first-round draft pick allowed just two sacks in 2019 on 996 offensive snaps, and earned a sparkling 74.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking sixth among 38 qualified centers.

The 24-year-old has also proved to be a durable figure through his first two seasons, appearing in 15 and 16 games, respectively.

The athleticism that Orr mentioned is certainly a unique trait for Ragnow, considering he stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 311 pounds.

Center is one of the most important positions on the football field, requiring cerebral thinking, athleticism, awareness and a strong knowledge of the playbook.

Fitting for this story, it’s also one of the most underrated positions on the field.

On an offensive line that could look a little different this year, Ragnow has locked down a starting spot at center.

In retrospect, most were surprised when the Lions drafted Ragnow at No. 20 overall in 2018.

However, underrated or not, he’s proven that he could be a pillar of Detroit’s offense for years to come.

To read the rest of Orr’s list of underrated NFC players, click here.

Related

T.J. Hockenson is Seeing Positive Results from Offseason Workouts

Could LB Jahlani Tavai Be a Surprise Starter for Detroit Lions?

Rod Wood: Ford Family Are Fans First, Owners Second

What Jamal Agnew Can Learn from Golden Tate

No Need to "Sweat Regression" for Kenny Golladay