AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

How Jeff Okudah's Stats Compare to Other 2020 First-Round Cornerbacks

Logan Lamorandier

Many NFL Draft analysts had Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah labeled as one of the top talents to come out of the draft at his position in some time. 

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia must have had similar sentiments, as they selected the corner with the No. 3 overall pick -- the first defensive back drafted that high since 1997 (Shawn Springs).

Now, looking purely at college statistics when compared to other first-round cornerbacks, Okudah stacks up quite well.

Here is a list of all the cornerbacks that were taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.  

No. 9 overall: Jacksonville Jaguars - C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

No. 16 overall: Atlanta Falcons - A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

No. 19 overall: Las Vegas Raiders - Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

No. 30 overall: Miami Dolphins - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

No. 31 overall: Minnesota Vikings - Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

According to Pro Football Focus, of the six corners selected in the first round this year, Okudah had the best career completion percentage allowed and by a fairly large margin. 

He only permitted 42 percent of his targets to be caught by opposing receivers.

In terms of forced incompletion rate among the same cohort, Okudah ranked as the second-best CB -- just behind Henderson.

Looking at just these players' 2019 overall grades, once again, Okudah’s 83.5 grade was the highest. 

Henderson had an overall grade of 62.6, Terrell had a 76.9 mark, Arnette had a 75.0 grade, Igbinoghene graded out at 72.3 and Gladney landed at 71.7.

As expected, Okudah landed on the top of other important lists as well.

2019 Yards Allowed

Okudah – 282 yards

Henderson – 389 yards

Terrell – 392 yards

Arnette – 306 yards

Igbinoghene – 431 yards

Gladney – 369 yards

2019 Passer Rating Allowed

Okudah – 45.3

Henderson – 109.0

Terrell – 86.6

Arnette – 60.6

Igbinoghene – 81.2

Gladney – 77.4

Now, at the college level especially, it’s not always apples to apples when comparing raw numbers. 

Each player is in different schemes, conferences and situations, in general.

Obviously, Okudah’s college success must transition to the NFL in order to live up to the hype. 

It won’t be easy behind the Lions' anemic pass rush, either. 

Given the fact that Okudah was the first cornerback selected, his expectations are slightly elevated relative to the rest. 

As always, everyone will just have to wait and see if Okudah’s on-field production in the NFL justified the top-three overall selection.

Related

Could Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn's Job Status Be a Major Distraction in 2020?

Important Questions for the Lions ahead of Training Camp

Jamie Collins Warns Younger: 'Players: Don't Mess Up Our Money'

With Divisional Foes Weaker, Lions Should Compete for a Playoff Spot

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Important Questions for the Lions ahead of Training Camp

Here are the five biggest questions for the Detroit Lions ahead of the start of NFL training camp Tuesday.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

5 Players Detroit Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wasted a 2017 second-round pick on Teez Tabor.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Jamie Collins to Younger Players: "Don't Mess Up Our Money"

Ahead of training camp, veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has a message for younger players in the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

With Divisional Foes Weaker, Lions Should Compete for Playoff Spot

Read more why the Detroit Lions can earn a playoff berth in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Be a Quarantine Quarterback in Training Camp?

Should Matthew Stafford attend meetings and train away from Detroit's practice facility until the start of the season?

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Mailbag: Will Kenny Golladay Lead the NFL in TD Receptions?

Read more on whether Kenny Golladay will lead the league in TD receptions in 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Could Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn's Job Status Be a Major Distraction in 2020?

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hot seat this season. Read more on why their job status could be a distraction this season.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

What Will Be Lions' Most Important Position Battle during Training Camp?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?

The latest Detroit Lions podcast discusses concerns about the offensive line and keeping Matthew Stafford healthy in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

A Surprising Stat from the Detroit Lions' 2019 Offense

Lions offense became quite conservative in the second half of football games in 2019.

John Maakaron

by

ChuckD71