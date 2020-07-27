Many NFL Draft analysts had Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah labeled as one of the top talents to come out of the draft at his position in some time.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia must have had similar sentiments, as they selected the corner with the No. 3 overall pick -- the first defensive back drafted that high since 1997 (Shawn Springs).

Now, looking purely at college statistics when compared to other first-round cornerbacks, Okudah stacks up quite well.

Here is a list of all the cornerbacks that were taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

No. 9 overall: Jacksonville Jaguars - C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

No. 16 overall: Atlanta Falcons - A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

No. 19 overall: Las Vegas Raiders - Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

No. 30 overall: Miami Dolphins - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

No. 31 overall: Minnesota Vikings - Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

According to Pro Football Focus, of the six corners selected in the first round this year, Okudah had the best career completion percentage allowed and by a fairly large margin.

He only permitted 42 percent of his targets to be caught by opposing receivers.

In terms of forced incompletion rate among the same cohort, Okudah ranked as the second-best CB -- just behind Henderson.

Looking at just these players' 2019 overall grades, once again, Okudah’s 83.5 grade was the highest.

Henderson had an overall grade of 62.6, Terrell had a 76.9 mark, Arnette had a 75.0 grade, Igbinoghene graded out at 72.3 and Gladney landed at 71.7.

As expected, Okudah landed on the top of other important lists as well.

2019 Yards Allowed

Okudah – 282 yards

Henderson – 389 yards

Terrell – 392 yards

Arnette – 306 yards

Igbinoghene – 431 yards

Gladney – 369 yards

2019 Passer Rating Allowed

Okudah – 45.3

Henderson – 109.0

Terrell – 86.6

Arnette – 60.6

Igbinoghene – 81.2

Gladney – 77.4

Now, at the college level especially, it’s not always apples to apples when comparing raw numbers.

Each player is in different schemes, conferences and situations, in general.

Obviously, Okudah’s college success must transition to the NFL in order to live up to the hype.

It won’t be easy behind the Lions' anemic pass rush, either.

Given the fact that Okudah was the first cornerback selected, his expectations are slightly elevated relative to the rest.

As always, everyone will just have to wait and see if Okudah’s on-field production in the NFL justified the top-three overall selection.

