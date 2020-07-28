AllLions
All Lions: Lions Have Decision to Make ahead of Training Camp

John Maakaron

Ahead of training camp, the Detroit Lions will have to make a decision regarding how camp will operate early on.

According to a memo obtained by Sports Illustrated, NFL teams can either reduce the roster from 90 to 80 on or before Tuesday or they can decide to split their team into two groups. 

The decision to split the roster would separate rookies and first-year players from veteran players.

Signs are pointing to Detroit splitting their roster, but the organization has until Tuesday to make their final decision. 

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Monday, July 27: 

  • Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn and other coaches made their return to the Allen Park practice facility, as the Lions official Twitter account shared.
  • The Lions also announced Monday that this year's training camp will be accessible to fans virtually via the team's website and the team's mobile app. 
  • Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman announced a virtual karaoke night for charity is planned for this Saturday with Lions running back's coach Kyle Caskey 
  • Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press examines if Detroit might feel a salary cap pinch in 2021 because of coronavirus.
  • Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports on how the rushing attack must get up and running for Detroit's offense to take flight.

Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Be a Quarantine Quarterback in Training Camp?

Should Matthew Stafford attend meetings and train away from Detroit's practice facility until the start of the season?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Important Questions for the Lions ahead of Training Camp

Here are the five biggest questions for the Detroit Lions ahead of the start of NFL training camp Tuesday.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Could Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn's Job Status Be a Major Distraction in 2020?

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hot seat this season. Read more on why their job status could be a distraction this season.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

How Jeff Okudah's Stats Compare to Other 2020 First-Round CBs

How do Jeff Okudah’s college stats stack up with the stats of the other cornerbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

5 Players Detroit Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wasted a 2017 second-round pick on Teez Tabor.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Jamie Collins to Younger Players: "Don't Mess Up Our Money"

Ahead of training camp, veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has a message for younger players in the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

With Divisional Foes Weaker, Lions Should Compete for Playoff Spot

Read more why the Detroit Lions can earn a playoff berth in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

What Will Be Lions' Most Important Position Battle during Training Camp?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Mailbag: Will Kenny Golladay Lead the NFL in TD Receptions?

Read more on whether Kenny Golladay will lead the league in TD receptions in 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?

The latest Detroit Lions podcast discusses concerns about the offensive line and keeping Matthew Stafford healthy in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports