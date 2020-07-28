Ahead of training camp, the Detroit Lions will have to make a decision regarding how camp will operate early on.

According to a memo obtained by Sports Illustrated, NFL teams can either reduce the roster from 90 to 80 on or before Tuesday or they can decide to split their team into two groups.

The decision to split the roster would separate rookies and first-year players from veteran players.

Signs are pointing to Detroit splitting their roster, but the organization has until Tuesday to make their final decision.

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Monday, July 27:

Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn and other coaches made their return to the Allen Park practice facility, as the Lions official Twitter account shared.

The Lions also announced Monday that this year's training camp will be accessible to fans virtually via the team's website and the team's mobile app.

Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman announced a virtual karaoke night for charity is planned for this Saturday with Lions running back's coach Kyle Caskey

Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press examines if Detroit might feel a salary cap pinch in 2021 because of coronavirus.

Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports on how the rushing attack must get up and running for Detroit's offense to take flight.

