Jaguars Expected to Sign Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Wideout Marvin Jones Jr. was arguably one of former general manager Bob Quinn's best free agent acquisitions during his tenure with the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign Jones Jr. to a free agent contract agreement.

Reports are the agreement is for two-years, $14.5 million, including $9.2 million in fully guaranteed money. Jones Jr. will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell.

The veteran wideout has played in the National Football League since 2012.

He signed with Detroit as a free agent in March of 2016, after spending the first four years of his career with the Bengals.

In his first season with Detroit, Jones started 15 games, and secured 55 receptions for 930 yards and four touchdowns.

During his tenure in Motown, Jones Jr. became one of the favorite targets of Matthew Stafford. The talented duo became close friends both on and off of the football field.

Jones Jr., who recently turned 32, secured a career-high 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.

During a SiriusXM radio appearance last month, Jones Jr. expressed his strong desire to chase a Lombardi Trophy.

"At this point in my career, that's what I want," Jones said. "That is what I want, but at the same time, it's not going to be -- I'm not going to just straight sacrifice and not get what I'm worth just because I've put in my work to get where I'm at and it happened the first time and I did it, and I think I outplayed it the second time."

Former punt returner Jamal Agnew also agreed to terms with the Jaguars on Monday. The Jaguars will reportedly compensate Agnew up to $21 million over three years.

More from SI All Lions:

Did Lions Overpay for Romeo Okwara?

Josh Hill's Son Happy to Be in Detroit: 'I'm Tired of This Heat'

Report: Lions Release Chase Daniel, Danny Shelton

Jets Land Linebacker Jarrad Davis

Golladay May Have Cost Himself Millions Turning Down Lions Offer

Lions Re-Sign DE Romeo Okwara

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast