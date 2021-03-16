Did Lions Overpay for Romeo Okwara?

Defensive end Romeo Okwara was a rare bright spot on the Detroit Lions defense in 2020.

In the very early stages of the league's legal tampering period, it was announced that Okwara's tenure in Motown would continue, as he and the Lions agreed to a three-year, $39 million dollar contract extension.

His $13 million dollars annually is a hefty increase from his $3.2 million earned in 2020.

For a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in several defensive metrics, Okwara's production will be counted on in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Did the Lions overpay for a player coming off of one year of solid production?

In grading free agent signings, PFF only gave the Lions an 'average' grade for retaining the 25-year-old defensive end.

"Detroit is taking the risk that his upward trajectory continues. If it does, this is good value for a young player at a valuable position. However, there is always danger associated with paying a player coming off an outlier season in a contract year," Brad Spielberger and Ben Linsey wrote.

"Okwara’s deal may come in more above our projection than any other this offseason (we had him at three years, $24.75 million) because his sample size of great play is truly just the last six games of 2020. Okwara finished the year on an absolute tear, and a full season with Trey Flowers and him off the edge could help turn Detroit’s defense around in a hurry. Nevertheless, the Lions still need to overhaul their secondary for Okwara and Flowers to have time to get home."

Across the league, defensive ends were securing significant contracts -- including Trey Hindrickson, who signed a four-year, $60 million dollar free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Okwara's contract is reasonable, but for a team that is rebuilding, it could be argued that letting him go was the proper decision.

If he can become a reliable part of the defense and contribute to a drastic increase in quarterback pressures and sacks, then retaining him will silence all of the critics.

