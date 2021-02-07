Report: Marvin Jones Jr. Could Join Stafford in Los Angeles

Several NFL players are interested in joining Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.

No question, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is respected by players in the National Football League.

When a recent report was written questioning Stafford's commitment to winning, current and former players took to social media to defend Stafford.

Now that Stafford is headed out West, several players looking to join an organization on the rise have contacted Stafford.

Among them is one of Stafford's former teammates.

According to ESPN, "One of those players who is expected to be interested in joining Stafford in Los Angeles is Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr, per sources. Jones is scheduled to be a free agent this winter and he grew up in Fontana, California, and later attended Cal. The Rams and Jones seem like a natural fit even before free agency begins March 17."

When free agency begins, there will be other prominent names looking to join one of the league's budding offenses.

"The Rams will have a recruiting advantage over some teams with the city they play in, the stadium they boast and the quarterback they have," Adam Schefter writes.

Stafford, who is 33, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.



The talented quarterback reportedly went to Lions management after the completion of the 2020 NFL season to request a trade, after another season ended without Detroit making the postseason.

