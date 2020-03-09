AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

How Would Lions Utlilize CB Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

Since the combine ended, analysts have reverted back to their beliefs that the Lions will target Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with their first-round selection. 

Over the last two years, Okudah allowed 42 percent of passes to be completed against him. 

Quite frankly, there have not been many defenders with the skill set that Okudah brings to the table in recent draft classes.

"Okudah has ideal size, length, twitch and competitiveness for the position. He is very comfortable and effective in both press and off coverage. He is patient in press and very fluid/smooth when he opens up. He does a nice job of staying on top versus vertical routes and he can locate the football down the field," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote.

Jeremiah added, "He has the agility to mirror underneath. In off coverage, he explodes out of his plant and he is a dependable open field tackler. This is a very clean player with a very high floor and ceiling."

How should Detroit utilize the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Buckeye?

According to scouts, Okudah possesses the ability to excel in man coverage. 

Recall, the Lions' secondary is in man-to-man coverage more than the majority of other teams in the league.

Rashaan Melvin is a candidate to move on from Detroit after a disappointing 2019 season. 

If Darius Slay ends up staying in the Motor City, Okudah could line up opposite Slay on the outside. 

The idea of both Slay and Okudah in Detroit's secondary is appealing to many, and would certainly make Detroit's pass defense formidable.

Related

RB Kenyan Drake Is on Lions' Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

All Lions: Why Pro Days Are Important

Pros & Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

Draft Profile: RB AJ Dillon

Comments (1)
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

Slay & Okudah would be amazing

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

BCH

Kenyan Drake Is on Lions Radar, But Contract Demands May Be Too High

Detroit Lions tried to acquire running back Kenyan Drake last season. Is he a realistic acquisition at this time?

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

Pros and Cons of Lions Pursuing CB Chris Harris

Many NFL analysts expect Detroit to pursue veteran cornerback Chris Harris this offseason. Read the pros and cons of acquiring Harris

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

All Lions: Why Pro Days Are Important

Here is a look at the latest Detroit Lions news from around the web this weekend

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: Boston College RB AJ Dillon

Our Vito Chirco profiles former Boston College RB AJ Dillon in his latest draft profile

Vito Chirco

by

EVOSTYLE

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Detroit is aggressive in the latest mock draft to select premier defensive players

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Why Derrick Brown's Poor Combine Workout Should Concern Lions

Read why some draft analysts are questioning Derrick Brown's NFL potential following his combine workouts

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

3 Detroit Lions Who Must Step Up in 2020

These three players must perform better in 2020 for the Lions to be in playoff contention

John Maakaron

by

Nylionpride

NT D.J. Reader Could Help Lions Rebuild Defense in 2020

Read why Texans NT D.J. Reader would be a nice replacement for Damon "Snacks" Harrison

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Should Lions Trade Darius Slay to Jaguars for DE Yannick Ngakoue?

DE Yannick Ngakoue would be a great addition to the Lions defensive line. Should Detroit try and trade for Ngaokoue?

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble