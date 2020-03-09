How Would Lions Utlilize CB Jeff Okudah?

Since the combine ended, analysts have reverted back to their beliefs that the Lions will target Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with their first-round selection.

Over the last two years, Okudah allowed 42 percent of passes to be completed against him.

Quite frankly, there have not been many defenders with the skill set that Okudah brings to the table in recent draft classes.

"Okudah has ideal size, length, twitch and competitiveness for the position. He is very comfortable and effective in both press and off coverage. He is patient in press and very fluid/smooth when he opens up. He does a nice job of staying on top versus vertical routes and he can locate the football down the field," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote.

Jeremiah added, "He has the agility to mirror underneath. In off coverage, he explodes out of his plant and he is a dependable open field tackler. This is a very clean player with a very high floor and ceiling."

How should Detroit utilize the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Buckeye?

According to scouts, Okudah possesses the ability to excel in man coverage.

Recall, the Lions' secondary is in man-to-man coverage more than the majority of other teams in the league.

Rashaan Melvin is a candidate to move on from Detroit after a disappointing 2019 season.

If Darius Slay ends up staying in the Motor City, Okudah could line up opposite Slay on the outside.

The idea of both Slay and Okudah in Detroit's secondary is appealing to many, and would certainly make Detroit's pass defense formidable.

