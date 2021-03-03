Report: Lions Sign WR Tyrell Williams

The Detroit Lions have started their offseason with the signing of a veteran wide receiver.

On Wednesday, Detroit reached an agreement with wide receiver Tyrell Williams on a one-year, $6.2 million dollar contract, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

A former 1,000-yard receiver, Williams is only 29 years- ago and could be a solid addition to a wide receiving corps that includes Quintez Cephus and possibly a returning Kenny Golladay.

In 2019, Williams played in the Raiders' first four games.

He finished with 64 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns prior to his season-ending due to a foot injury.

The veteran wideout agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Raiders in March, 2019.

He started 12 of his 14 appearances in 2019 and recorded 651 yards to go along with six touchdowns.

With his acquisition, Williams reunites with Detroit's offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers during his tenure in 2017 and 2018.

Detroit's new general manager Brad Holmes is still contemplating whether or not to designate wideout Kenny Golladay with the franchise tag.

The decision must be made by 4 p.m. March 9.

