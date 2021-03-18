Matthew Stafford Thanks Detroit in Tribute Video

The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit is now over.

Although it has not been officially announced, Matthew Stafford will be traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday evening, a video appeared online via the Detroit Lions social media account featuring Stafford saying his goodbyes to the City he called home since 2009.

Speaking from the heart, Detroit's former franchise passer expressed his personal thanks for the fans of the team and for the loving embrace of the fans who showered his family with support when his wife Kelly was stricken with a brain tumor.

Despite the lack of team success, the Stafford family endeared themselves to the fanbase and will be remembered fondly for their many contributions to the City of Detroit.

“Sometimes it's not the perfect storybook ending in the same place,” Stafford said via the Free Press last month.

“But I can leave here knowing that I gave this team every damn thing I had."

