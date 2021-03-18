Report: Lions Will Sign Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman

Detroit Lions sign the son of former wide receiver Brett Perriman.

One of the strong areas of need for the Detroit Lions is at wide receiver.

Kenny Golladay is likely set to leave via free agency and Danny Amendola appears headed towards retirement.

Earlier this week, veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars to reunite with his former offensive coordinator in Darrell Bevell.

Jamal Agnew, who converted to play wide receiver in 2020, also signed with the Jaguars.

Former Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams was signed to a one-year contract agreement to play alongside second-year wideout Quintez Cephus.

According to NFL Network, Detroit will now sign wide receiver Breshad Perriman, the son of former Lions wideout Brett Perriman.

Antwaan Randle El is the team's new wide receiver's coach and Perriman had his best season working with him in Tampa Bay two seasons ago.

In 2020, Perriman appeared in 12 games for the New York Jets and recorded 30 receptions for 505 yards.

