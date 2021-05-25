'Off-Script': NFL Analyst Questions Jared Goff's Playmaking Abilities

The grit and toughness demonstrated by quarterback Jared Goff last season appealed to new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

"The last time I saw him, he was starting a divisional playoff game on the road and completing over 70 percent of his passes and doing that with a broken hand," Holmes said on The Athletic's "Football Show" podcast. "The one thing that I have always known about Jared is his toughness -- his physical and mental toughness. That’s always stood out to me ever since he was a rookie, when he got thrown in with the Rams. It wasn’t a great situation from an offensive line standpoint, and he took a beating, but he kept getting up. So I knew that Dan’s vision of having a team that has grit and toughness, I knew Jared would fit that."

Detroit Lions

For Goff, despite the support of Detroit's new front office, living up to the standards set by former signal-caller Matthew Stafford may end up being challenging to supersede.

Across the league, Goff is being dismissed as simply the "throw-in" of the Lions-Rams blockbuster trade.

"To me, it’s a major drop-off," analyst Greg Cosell of NFL Films recently told the "Stoney & Jansen Show" on 97.1 The Ticket. "I think it’s a style thing. First of all, I’ve always been a big Matthew Stafford fan. I think he’s always been a high-level talent. You know there’s a toughness and a competitiveness to him that he’s shown throughout his career, so I really like Matthew Stafford."

Cosell added, "Goff is a different player. I think Goff's a solid NFL quarterback. It gets down to this argument that seems to be more of a discussion every year: if you don’t have some ability to make off-script plays, are you limited in some way to not being a truly high-end starter? And it fits the Stafford-Goff conversation as well, because certainly Matthew Stafford can do that. That’s not Jared Goff. Jared Goff is a pocket quarterback. He needs the system to work for him."

For Detroit's front office, Goff's resume speaks for itself.

Out on the football field, if Goff is take the leap forward in his career, he may just have to excel at going "off-script" in order to quiet all of the naysayers.

