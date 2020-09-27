Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career Interception

The Detroit Lions made an investment that not many NFL teams have been willing to make in the past two decades.

Detroit selected cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"He's driven like few men I've been around in this profession," defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said about Detroit's cornerback of the future. "I know that, and I can tell that, albeit on a Zoom call. The guy, he's nonstop, to the point where it's like, 'Jeff, can we not talk about football for like five minutes? Do you do anything else? Like, what are we doing?' That's how he's wired."

After struggling in training camp, the ex-Buckeyes defensive back made his NFL debut last week against the Green Bay Packers, and struggled mightily.

Granted, when your first assignment is to cover star wideout Davante Adams, not many people will expect you to shine.

Against the Cardinals, the assignment did not get any easier.

DeAndre Hopkins has had a stellar start to his career, and has given the Cardinals a much-needed boost offensively.

Okudah was able to notch his first career interception in the third quarter, and his return allowed Detroit to extend its lead over Arizona to 20-16.

