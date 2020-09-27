SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Watch: Jeff Okudah's First Career Interception

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions made an investment that not many NFL teams have been willing to make in the past two decades. 

Detroit selected cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

"He's driven like few men I've been around in this profession," defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said about Detroit's cornerback of the future. "I know that, and I can tell that, albeit on a Zoom call. The guy, he's nonstop, to the point where it's like, 'Jeff, can we not talk about football for like five minutes? Do you do anything else? Like, what are we doing?' That's how he's wired."

After struggling in training camp, the ex-Buckeyes defensive back made his NFL debut last week against the Green Bay Packers, and struggled mightily. 

Granted, when your first assignment is to cover star wideout Davante Adams, not many people will expect you to shine. 

Against the Cardinals, the assignment did not get any easier. 

DeAndre Hopkins has had a stellar start to his career, and has given the Cardinals a much-needed boost offensively. 

Okudah was able to notch his first career interception in the third quarter, and his return allowed Detroit to extend its lead over Arizona to 20-16.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions' Week 3 Inactives List

Kenny Golladay Set to Make Season Debut against Cardinals

Predictions: Lions-Cardinals

Lions Mailbag: Best-Case Scenarios, Reasons for Hope

Scouting Safety Tracy Walker

Kenny Golladay Says He is Not 100 Percent Healthy

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tefkam
Tefkam

If the ball wasn't thrown behind the receiver, then Okudah wouldn't have gotten the pick. He was lucky. The rest of his game was horrible. He is not NFL ready as promised and maybe too slow for the NFL.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predictions: Lions-Cardinals

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Cardinals

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Scouting Tracy Walker

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides scouting reports on Detroit Lions safeties Tracy Walker and Will Harris

Daniel Kelly

by

RALionsFan

Through Two Games, Stafford Has Only Completed Two Deep Pass Attempts

The return of wide receiver Kenny Golladay can not come soon enough for the Detroit Lions' offense.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Man Coverage Is Ruining Lions Defense

Read more on why the Lions' ineffective man coverage is ruining Matt Patricia's defense

Logan Lamorandier

by

MelloFan

Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn: Who Deserves More Blame?

Does Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn deserve the most blame for the Detroit Lions struggles as an organization?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Are the Lions wasting Trey Flowers?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions are wasting the talents of defensive end Trey Flowers

Daniel Kelly

by

matt000888

5 Questions with Howard Balzer of SI AllCardinals

Howard Balzer of SI AllCardinals answers five questions regarding the Lions' Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Mailbag: Best-Case Scenarios, Reasons for Hope

This week's SI All Lions mailbag focuses on the best-case scenarios for Detroit moving forward this season and more

Logan Lamorandier

by

RALionsFan

Desmond Trufant Won't Play Sunday against Cardinals

The Detroit Lions will not have veteran Desmond Trufant against the Arizona Cardinals.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Adrian Peterson: Why Can't We End Up '14-2' or '12-4?'

Read more on why running back Adrian Peterson is still hopeful for a successful 2020 season for the Detroit Lions.

Vito Chirco