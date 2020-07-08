AllLions
Former Lions QB Josh Johnson is Co-Founder of Esports Media Company

John Maakaron

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson has played for 13 different NFL franchises.

One of those stops was with the Detroit Lions. Johnson was signed by the Lions in August of 2019 but was eventually released on September 17, 2019.

After signing with the XFL, Johnson was not allowed by the league to sign again with Detroit last November.

Prior to the XFL folding, the veteran backup quarterback was just beginning to experience what it felt like to be a franchise quarterback. 

As a member of the Los Angeles Wildcats, he had a 106.3 passer rating and was among the best at his position in the revamped league. 

Unfortunately, the league shut down after only five games earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Johnson is now one of the co-founders of the Ultimate Gaming League, an Esports media company that aims to increase diversity in the gaming world.

"Us being, like, three Black owners from inner-city Oakland, there's not a lot of people doing something like this," Johnson said via CBS Sports.

"Just the network of football made this happen. These partners, some of 'em work with our local kids on teaching them coding. One provides resources that most inner-city kids can't afford. It could be, like, getting a computer or even getting a Wi-Fi hot spot, just creating opportunities. Tech is the new way, man, it's just that simple. You've gotta know people with the right resources."

Of course, if the opportunity presents itself, Johnson hopes to play football again and is hoping the XFL is revived yet again one day. 

