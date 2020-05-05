2020 Lions Quarterback Depth Chart

After all the rumors early in the pre-draft process of the Lions selecting a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, their quarterback room may not look all that much different than a season ago.

As far as the QB depth chart goes, it's pretty much set in stone.

With journeyman Kyle Sloter having been released -- which was heavily overshadowed as the Lions announced the move at the same time they gave word they were releasing Devon Kennard -- there are now obvious tiers of where each quarterback falls.

Matthew Stafford has been a staple in the Lions' offense since 2011.

Unfortunately, in 2019, he was only able to make eight starts before another back injury made him miss the rest of the season.

Before being forced to sit out last year, he had made 136 consecutive starts.

There is no questioning Stafford's toughness or where he falls on the depth chart, though. As long as he can stay healthy, he is the Lions' most valuable player.

Just in case Stafford once again must fight off the injury bug, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn brought in a reliable backup in Chase Daniel to guide the Lions through the tough times.

The QB carousel didn't work very well a season ago.

Quinn seemed to want to make sure not to fall into that trap again.

Daniel has widely been considered one of the league's top backups for quite a while.

Considering he has only started five games in his career, it is fair to question how he earned that label.

In his 10 years in the league, he has accumulated 1,430 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions with an 87.5 passer rating.

It's hard enough to find a starting quality quarterback in the NFL, let alone two of them on one team.

With the Lions giving Daniel a three-year contract, it's obvious they want him to be the top signal-caller behind Stafford.

That leaves last but not least David Blough.

The undrafted rookie free agent from a year ago probably never thought he would end up starting five games his first year in the league, after the Lions traded for Blough at the end of the preseason.

Things started off well for Blough.

His first completion was a 75-yard touchdown to Kenny Golladay.

After that, Blough performed pretty much how you would expect a player of his pedigree to play.

Blough finished the season with a 54 percent completion percentage, 984 yards, four touchdowns to six interceptions and a 64.0 passer rating.

Those types of numbers could be had by plenty of backup quarterbacks in the league, probably even many who won't be on teams after final cutdowns.

In saying this, the Lions obviously liked Blough enough to make a trade and try to develop him last season.

Now that Blough will have a full season in the system as well as some starts under his belt, he isn't a bad option to be the third quarterback on the team.

Lions' QB depth chart:

1.) Matthew Stafford

2.) Chase Daniel

3.) David Blough

Related

3 Lions Position Battles to Watch For in 2020

Odds for Kenny Golladay Receiving Yards and Why He Will Go Over

Why Jeff Okudah is a Perfect Fit

How Soon Could Running Back D'Andre Swift Rush for 1,000 Yards?

SI Detroit Lions Roundtable: Will Jarrad Davis Be on Roster in 2021?

Who Wins the Showdown: 1991 or 2014 Detroit Lions?