Lions Select RB Jermar Jefferson in Seventh Round

With their third and final selection of Day 3, the Detroit Lions (Pick No. 257) have drafted running back Jermar Jefferson.

Early in the fourth round, Detroit made selections with back-to-back picks, as it added USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes executed his first draft-day trade, as he sent pick No. 153, as well as a 2022 fourth-round pick, to the Cleveland Browns in order to move up to the No. 113 spot. The trade also included the Browns' aforementioned seventh-round pick.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "There are questions about what he does aside from what the offensive line and scheme give him. His best attribute that showcases the plays he can make on his own are breaking tackles from secondary defenders in the open field to turning a first down into a touchdown. Though his athleticism meets the requisite threshold for NFL running backs, Jefferson’s mediocre athletic profile hinders his projection. He doesn’t project to being a workhorse in the NFL, and his best shot at landing a spot on an active roster for years is to find a niche as a change-of-pace back. Jefferson has shown the ability to catch the ball and works well in space, so continuing to develop that part of his game brings him his best opportunity to find a career in the NFL. Jefferson’s battle with foot and ankle injuries in his collegiate career only further steepens the hill he must climb to play meaningful years at the next level."

Picks made by Lions in 2021 NFL Draft: