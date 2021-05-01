Lions Select LB Derrick Barnes in Fourth Round

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke after Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and verbalized that if the team was planning to make a trade, it would likely be to move up in the draft, not move down.

That indeed came to fruition Saturday, as the Lions traded up in the fourth round to select Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes at pick No. 113, one pick after selecting wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, out of USC.

Detroit also acquired pick No. 257 from Cleveland, and as part of the deal, had to give up pick No. 153 and a 2022 fourth-rounder, as well.

With the pick of Barnes, Detroit continued to bolster its defense.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "When he does play on the edge, Barnes compensates for his lack of size with his aggressive style of play and knack for attacking the football. The Kentucky native is a solid athlete with a solid blend of strength and quickness, to go along with a non-stop motor. He does have experience playing special teams in college, which is where he will need to stand out early in the NFL in order to make a roster. The obvious concern here is if he can fight through his size concerns and continue to produce off the edge at the next level. He has a decent amount of strength, but it remains to be seen if he can compete against top-level tackles. His lack of pass-rush production last season is alarming, as he didn’t record a single sack in six games after totaling 7.5 in 2019. Barnes best forecasts as a SAM linebacker who can come down on the ball in certain situations."

Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:

Detroit's remaining draft pick for 2021:

Round 7, No. 257 overall

How to watch 2021 NFL Draft: