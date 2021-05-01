Lions Select WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in Fourth Round

The Detroit Lions selected Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round (No. 112 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

After a Day 2 full of filling needs on the defensive line and in the secondary, Detroit chose to finally address its need at wide receiver on Day 3.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "He is going to create easy separation early on in reps with his fluidity. His hands are also phenomenal, rarely showing evidence of drops or double catches. This is in part due to his play strength. He isn’t the biggest receiver but St. Brown comes down with the football each and every time. He comes from a football family, and it is easy to see that he is an experienced player. St. Brown has a good understanding of spatial awareness, allowing him to pick apart defenses in zone coverage. His issues will revolve around his overall size and speed. Not that either is an issue but neither is good enough to vault him into that elite wideout status. He just misses the mark with both. There are just very few weaknesses in St. Brown’s game. He will be great if teams put him in the slot or the “Z” position, off the line of scrimmage. St. Brown is a willing blocker and has the traits to just be good."

Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 7 -- Oregon OL Penei Sewell

Round 2, Pick 41 -- Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

Round 3, Pick 72 -- North Carolina State DT Alim McNeill

Round 3, Pick 101 -- Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Round 4, Pick 112 -- USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

