5 Affordable Free Agents for the Lions

With NFL free agency approaching, the Detroit Lions are in an odd spot this offseason.

In a complete rebuild with a new regime and quarterback, the Lions are not in “win-now” mode. Not only that, but the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted organizations' cap space, as well.

There are plenty of free agents, with not much money to go around. Look for plenty of backloaded contracts, renegotiations and unusual cap structuring.

With all of that said, the Lions may not be in the market for big, high-priced names at this time. If anything, new general manager Brad Holmes will need to get out from some exorbitant contracts made by the prior front-office brass. However, that doesn’t rule them out from going after a few bargain-bin additions -- players with relatively cheap contracts.

Here are five free agents the Lions could look at once the new league year starts. Remember, these will be players who could be useful at the right price, not necessarily game-changers to comprise the core of the team in the future.

1.) S Malik Hooker

Hooker entered the NFL as one of the more coveted prospects in his class. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Still just 24 years old, his career has been derailed by injuries.

The range and playmaker gene he demonstrated while in college has never translated much to the next level.

Considering his age and the discounted price tag he will come with, it's worth a shot for the Lions to see if he can stay healthy and revive his career.

New Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn ran plenty of two-deep safety looks while in New Orleans, and Hooker is no stranger to that style of coverage from his time in Indianapolis.

2.) EDGE Tarell Basham

Another draft pick from the Colts' 2017 draft class, Basham was awarded via waivers to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2018 season. It’s never a great sign when the team that drafted a player gives up on him so early into his career. However, Basham did finish out his rookie contract with the Jets. In his career, Basham has only totaled 7.5 sacks.

Much like with Hooker, Basham had some serious buzz coming into the NFL. For whatever reason, his athletic traits haven’t shown up on the stat sheet.

No matter the case, though, Basham has been solid against the run, and may still have some untapped potential in the pass-rush department.

It’s unlikely there will be a big turnaround, but it’s still worth the risk for a younger player at a premium position.

3.) RB Mike Davis

It’s not a secret that the Lions will rely heavily on running back D’Andre Swift in his second season in the league.

Behind Swift, that leaves Kerryon Johnson as the likely second fiddle. Once upon a time, Johnson showed plenty of promise. In the last couple of seasons, though, the novelty has worn off, and injuries have appeared to zap some of Johnson’s burst.

Being that Swift isn’t exactly a bruiser or has shown that he can consistently carry a large workload without succumbing to nagging injuries, the Lions need to find a cheap backup plan.

Mike Davis carries the ball against the Washington Football Team. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

Davis has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his career. In 2020, Davis found himself in a starting role for a majority of the season after Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey went down with injury. Now, Davis wasn’t spectacular, but he was more than serviceable.

Comparing Davis’ stats to the Lions' 2019 roster, he would have averaged more yards after contact and more forced missed tackles per attempt than any Lions rusher.

The Lions need a reliable back, and Davis would be a solid choice in the second-or-third-tier of free-agency signings.

4.) WR Josh Reynolds

I’ll admit, I was personally pretty high on Reynolds during the pre-draft process, relative to the round he was projected to be selected. Add the fact that his quarterback while with the Los Angeles Rams is now in Detroit, and the familiarity factor comes into play, as well.

Reynolds has never been anything spectacular, but the Lions need all the wideout help they can get right now.

With reliable hands and good size, when Reynolds did see starting reps, he produced.

In a saturated wide receiver market and with teams having limited available cash, Reynolds will come cheap.

5.) LB Jarrad Davis

This is a bit of a curveball. Yes, Davis has been on the Lions' roster for the past four years, and has not lived up to his first-round billing. And, many Lions fans probably want nothing to do with Davis at this point.

Still, though, Davis fits the bill of a younger free agent needing a change of scenery. The new coaching staff in Detroit is technically just that.

No doubt, Davis will always have his weaknesses. But, in a scheme that actually would accentuate his strengths, Davis could very well be a decent role player.

In recent interviews, new Lions head coach Dan Campbell has spoken highly of Davis.

Let Davis have one more chance on a minimal-value contract, and let's see what he can do. There is little risk and some nice upside, if he's put in the right position.

