Glenn: 'I Like Big Guys with Speed'

During his first press conference as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, Aaron Glenn made it clear what he wants from his unit.

Although he noted it was too early to determine whether his defensive unit would employ an odd or even front, Glenn made it clear what qualities he will look for in his players.

“I love speed, I love big guys, too,” Glenn said. “I like big guys with speed.”

On the defensive line, Glenn has EDGE rushers Romeo Okwara and Trey Flowers at his disposal. Although both have murky futures with the team, Glenn praised their abilities and potential to contribute.

“Romeo had 10 sacks, so he’s a pressure player,” Glenn said. “Every team in this league, every coach in this league wants a pressure player. So, if he’ll be back -- which we hope we get the chance to get him back -- we’re going to have him rushing the quarterback.”

Glenn praised Flowers’ versatility and ability to play anywhere from a three technique to the edge. The pair of Flowers and Okwara is presumably exactly what Glenn is looking for, in terms of size and speed.

Flowers reacts after recovering a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his first press conference with Detroit media, Glenn noted the upside on the Lions’ defense, and made his excitement obvious. In addition to his need for guys with good physical attributes, he wants to bring in players with great character.

“I want big guys that can run, we all want that,” Glenn said. “But, we want to make sure we get the right guys, right? First off, character guys. We know your character is going to show up on the field at some point.”

The Lions are expected to bring back several starters on the defensive side. Okwara, defensive end Everson Griffen and safety Duron Harmon are among the contributors the Lions could lose this offseason, however.

In the secondary, Glenn has plenty of untapped potential to deal with. Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah are both options, along with more experienced players in Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant.

In his media session, Glenn specifically mentioned the young guys as pieces to work with.

“I get a chance to mold those guys to exactly how I want those guys to play,” Glenn said.

The Lions' defense will likely be a work in progress as Glenn takes over. However, the pieces are there for a solid group down the road.

And, with Glenn teaming up with Detroit head coach Dan Campbell to change not just the fortunes of the defense but also the culture of the team as a whole, it’s fair to expect an improvement in year No. 1 for both in Motown.

