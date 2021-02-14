Stafford Reveals He 'Loved' Playing for Jim Caldwell

Matthew Stafford played for four different head coaches during his tenure with the Detroit Lions.

Although it did not work out with any of the coaches he suited up for, the veteran signal-caller revealed how he felt about playing for Jim Caldwell and why he understood the decision the organization made to move on from him following the 2017 season.

"Yeah, I loved playing for him," Stafford said via the Free Press. "I know that the Fords were trying to do the right thing they were trying to make the next step. They were shooting their shots to try and make us what they thought we should and could be."

He added, "I still remember when he was coming in for his visit, I got a chance to sit down and talk with him. And he blew me away. I wasn't expecting that. Just his presence. Unique. He's a great person, and that came through when he talked and in how he treated people."

Relationship with Matt Patricia explained

It was well-documented how former head coach Matt Patricia treated players upon his arrival to Motown.

Despite the aggressive approach Patricia took with players early in his tenure, Stafford explained that their relationship grew over the course of the last two years.

"He and I had a good relationship, no matter what anybody wants to say," Stafford said. "I could go into his office and talk to him, he could get me on the phone whenever he needed to. I think we both grew in that relationship. I have a lot of respect for him and who he is, as a football coach and an unbelievable mind."

One of the most challenging aspects the veteran quarterback is dealing with is not winning enough for all of the coaches he played for.

"That's a tough pill to swallow," he admitted.

"The fact that I wasn't able to help us win enough games to keep those guys around longer is tough."

