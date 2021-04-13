ESPN NFL Draft analyst has released his latest two-round mock draft and has the Lions drafting a defensive end.

The Detroit Lions will need to continue to address their needs along the defensive line.

Despite the recent additions this offseason, Detroit must find a way to upgrade the talent all along the defensive line in order to avoid giving up significant yards on the ground and the passing game.

In Mel Kiper's latest two-round NFL mock draft, the Lions address two areas of needs -- at the wide receiver spot and along the defensive line.

With the seventh selection, the Lions add LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

"The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner led the country that season with 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches, and he'd instantly be the Lions' top receiver on a depth chart that includes new signings Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman," Kiper writes. "He's great at making contested catches and can break tackles and run after the catch. He's a legit No. 1 wideout, which is sorely needed in Detroit."

With Detroit's pick at No. 41, the defense adds defensive end Malcolm Koonce out of Buffalo.

According to Kiper, "Trey Flowers hasn't lived up to his free-agent price tag, and the Lions' pass rush as a whole has disappointed the last two seasons. Koonce is a natural pass-rusher who had 14 sacks over the past two seasons. He has great length and can be disruptive as a situational edge defender. He's being underrated in the lead-up to this draft, but I love his tape."



In March of 2019, Detroit signed Flowers to a five-year contract worth $90 million that included $56 million in guaranteed money.

In 2020, Flowers recorded 22 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His season was unfortunately cut short due to injury.

“I had actually fractured my forearm,” Flowers revealed at the end of the 2020 season. “I went to do a rip move against an offensive tackle inside and I hit his elbow, and I had a fracture in my forearm.”

Flowers also expressed that he would be ready to be a full participant in team workouts by April.

“I expect to be a full go,” Flowers said.

While many do not believe Flowers has lived up to his contract, having a new defensive coordinator and a new scheme may allow for the Lions to gain more of a return on their investment than the previous regime was able to the past two years.

