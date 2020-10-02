New York Jets Claim Running Back Ty Johnson

The Detroit Lions waived running back Ty Johnson to make room for the returning defensive back Jayron Kearse.

Many supporters of the Lions held out hope that Johnson would clear waivers in order to be brought back on the practice squad.

On Friday, the New York Jets claimed Johnson off of waivers.

In his rookie campaign, Johnson secured 273 rushing yards on 63 carries and 109 receiving yards.

Johnson, a sixth-round pick in 2019, did not have much of a chance to earn playing time and was used in a limited fashion to start the 2020 season.

He found himself far back on the depth chart behind Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.

Bo Scarbrough is likely nearing a return to the field, so the ex-Maryland running back was expendable and now finds himself a member of the New York Jets roster.

Injury report

Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant has been upgraded to questionable for Sundays game against the New Orleans Saints.

Safety C.J. Moore is the only player listed as out, while Desmond Trufant, Christian Jones, Da'Shawn Hand, Darryl Roberts were also listed as questionable along with Bryant.

