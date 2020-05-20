A secret is hard to keep, especially when you're an NFL player in 2020. Just ask Lions veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola.

"Don't tell Coach (Matt) Patricia this, but I've been downhill mountain biking a lot," Amendola told reporters Wednesday afternoon during a Zoom video conference.

Sorry, Danny, but the cat's already out of the bag.

As of May 20, 2020, Detroit fans and pundits know that Amendola's an avid mountain biker -- a hobby he's enjoyed during the down time he's had this offseason as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Here in Austin, Texas, we live in sort of rowing hill country. And I get on my mountain bike, just cruise the hills, get on the trails," Amendola said. "It's nothing too advanced. But, getting on the bike and staying active, staying fit. You know, seeing the city from a different aspect, I like to get on my mountain bike."

Amendola, who's previously suited up for the Rams, Patriots and Dolphins, enters his second season in Motown in 2020.

He finished 2019 with 678 receiving yards on 62 catches -- good for 10.9 yards per reception -- to go along with one touchdown in 15 games.

Kenny Golladay is "a dog"

During his media session Wednesday, Amendola also had a chance to share his thoughts regarding fellow wideout Kenny Golladay, who's going into his fourth NFL season.

Golladay, who's coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, should be in store for a big year. And Amendola certainly agrees.

"What I love about Kenny is that he's a dog," Amendola commented. "He plays the game very physical, and he's a great teammate. The sky's the limit for Kenny. It's just a matter of getting out there, getting years under his belt, getting experience under his belt."

The next step for Amendola and Golladay now is to help turn the Lions into a winning team in what is, from all accounts, a must-win campaign for Detroit head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

It's something the two have talked about in recent conversations with each other.

"I tell him as much as I can there's nothing like that feeling of winning for your city, and that's what we want to see the most," Amendola said. "That's what inspires us, that's what pushes us day in and day out because we want to win for our club, for our city and we want to represent Detroit."

Amendola & Co. will embark on their journey to turn the franchise into playoff contenders September 13 with their Week 1 tilt vs. NFC North foe Chicago at Ford Field.

