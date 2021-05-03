Detroit Lions Draft Class Ranked Top 5 in NFL

The Detroit Lions draft class has been viewed as successful by many prominent draft analysts

The reviews are in, and for general manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions new front office, their first draft class has been reviewed in a positive manner.

For a roster that needed everything, securing as many talented players on both sides of the football was the main objective.

With the No. 7 overall pick, offensive lineman Penei Sewell was the obvious choice, and his selection provides the offensive line a building block for the next decade.

After the completion of the draft, The Athletic ranked the entire draft classes of all 32 teams in the NFL.

For Detroit, drafting Sewell and the tremendous value selection of wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown catapulted the Lions up the rankings.

Dane Brugler ranked the Lions draft as the third best draft in the entire league.

Across the NFL, pundits and analysts have recognized Holmes and Co. for the value selections all throughout the draft weekend.

"A top-five ranked player on my board, Sewell was the perfect first addition for a new regime tasked with rebooting the franchise," Brugler explained. "At only 20 years old, his combination of big man balance and natural instincts are uncommon, which should allow him to start as a rookie and develop into one of the league’s top tackles."

Picks made by Lions in 2021 NFL Draft: