Ranking Bob Quinn's 5 Best Free-Agent Signings

Every general manager enters their line of work knowing that criticism is an inevitable part of the deal.

Lions GM Bob Quinn has taken his fair share of critiques from the Lions’ fanbase since 2016.

That being said, let’s take a look at Quinn’s five best signings during his tenure in Detroit:

5.) T.J. Lang

Lang, a two-time Pro Bowler and a Michigander at heart, makes for one of the more interesting deals to examine, given that he was forced into early retirement. A slew of injuries didn’t allow Lang to complete the three-year deal that he signed back in 2017. Lang was an All-Pro in 2018. So, at the time, this felt like a deal that Quinn needed to make in order to keep one of the team's best linemen.

4.) Tavon Wilson

Wilson was one of Quinn’s first signings back in 2016. A versatile, low-cost veteran who has since re-signed, Wilson was a bright spot at times last season for a Lions secondary that was inconsistent. The 30-year-old safety is entering the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract.

3.) Danny Amendola

To stick with the theme of veterans, at 34 years old, Amendola produced one of the most stellar seasons of his career on a one-year deal in 2019. He re-signed this offseason, after hauling in the most receptions of his career since 2015 (62) and the second-most receiving yards of his career (678). He's an ideal third option at receiver heading into 2020.

2.) Marvin Jones Jr.

Quinn wisely made the decision to bring in a big-play threat the same week that Calvin Johnson opted to retire. Jones signed a five-year, $40 million deal after a stellar year with Cincinnati that showed he could be an ideal target for Matthew Stafford. In 2017, he produced the first 1,000-yard season of his career, while he slowed down during the following two years down due to injuries. He should be in store for a productive campaign in 2020, if he remains healthy.

1.) Trey Flowers

Flowers came at a hefty price in the 2019 offseason, although he backed up the five-year $90 million deal by tying for the team lead in sacks (seven). As the Lions continue to compile more talent on the defensive front, Flowers should theoretically see less double and triple teams. An improvement in his production could very well be in the realm of possibility as the defense matures.

