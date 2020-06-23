Martha Ford Stepping Down as Lions Owner

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford has decided to step away.

Sheila Ford Hamp is her successor, as conveyed via a statement released by the franchise.

"Under the team's established plan, Mrs. Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, has succeeded her mother as the team's principal owner and chairman. Mrs. Hamp has been active in team leadership and National Football League activities for several years in preparation for officially assuming team leadership."

The Lions remain one of six NFL teams with a female owner, along with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

“My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago,” Hamp's statement read. “She has been a tireless leader of our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward. On behalf of the family and the team, I want to thank her for her countless contributions. I look forward to leading the Lions to excellence on and off the field.”

