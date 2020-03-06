Why DE Marlon Davidson Makes Sense for Lions in Second Round

Defensive end Marlon Davidson has impressed many with his pre-draft workouts.

NFL Network reported Friday that Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are among those in attendance at Auburn's pro day.

Lions management will also want to witness the workout of Davidson's teammate and potential first-round selection, Derrick Brown.

Davidson fulfilled his promise to his late mother and earned his college degree -- foregoing a chance to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.

In 2019, Davidson secured 12.5 tackles for loss and was the team's sack leader with 7.5 (along with 48 tackles and two fumbles).

According to Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire:

"Marlon Davidson, is a Day 2 prospect with a lot of juice and personality. He stood out at the Senior Bowl practices on the South roster (the Lions coached the North) before being shut down with a minor injury. Davidson didn’t do the full combine workout, and the Lions will be interested in how the four-year starter tests in the explosion drills (broad jump, vertical jump). He plays both inside and out at 303 pounds, a good fit for how the Lions deploy their D-linemen."

During Senior Bowl week, many commented on how dominating he was against opposing offensive linemen.

He has been moving up quite a few draft boards, but if Davidson is available for Detroit at pick No. 35, he would be a great addition to the Lions defense.

