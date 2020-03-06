AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Why DE Marlon Davidson Makes Sense for Lions in Second Round

John Maakaron

Defensive end Marlon Davidson has impressed many with his pre-draft workouts. 

NFL Network reported Friday that Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are among those in attendance at Auburn's pro day. 

Lions management will also want to witness the workout of Davidson's teammate and potential first-round selection, Derrick Brown. 

Davidson fulfilled his promise to his late mother and earned his college degree -- foregoing a chance to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.

In 2019, Davidson secured 12.5 tackles for loss and was the team's sack leader with 7.5 (along with 48 tackles and two fumbles).

According to Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire:

"Marlon Davidson, is a Day 2 prospect with a lot of juice and personality. He stood out at the Senior Bowl practices on the South roster (the Lions coached the North) before being shut down with a minor injury. Davidson didn’t do the full combine workout, and the Lions will be interested in how the four-year starter tests in the explosion drills (broad jump, vertical jump). He plays both inside and out at 303 pounds, a good fit for how the Lions deploy their D-linemen."

During Senior Bowl week, many commented on how dominating he was against opposing offensive linemen. 

He has been moving up quite a few draft boards, but if Davidson is available for Detroit at pick No. 35, he would be a great addition to the Lions defense. 

Related

3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target 

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target this Offseason

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target

These three free agents could be targeted by the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

PFF's Mike Renner Discusses Day 2 Options for Detroit Lions

Mike Renner of PFF discusses two players Lions could select on Day Two of the NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target in NFL Draft

Vito Chirco takes a look at three running backs the Lions could target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

sage80

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

Damon "Snacks" Harrison appears to be against new CBA, retweets other NFL athletes voting no

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Lions

Veteran RB Jordan Howard could be an affordable option at running back for the Detroit Lions in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down with Miami Dolphins and draft RB D'Andre Swift with the No. 26 pick

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zack Baun in Second Round?

Linebacker Zack Baun was evaluated closely at the Senior Bowl by the Lions. Should Detroit consider drafting Baun?

John Maakaron

by

Pappywood65

All Lions: A Look at Who Detroit Could Target in Offseason

These players have been rumored to be targets of the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

9iron

Simms: Stafford Will Be On Another Team if Lions Don't Make Playoffs

Chris Simms makes a bold prediction regarding the future of Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

by

Rockhead

Draft Profile: Louisiana-Lafayette OL Robert Hunt

Detroit could be on the search for a guard in 2020 NFL draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1