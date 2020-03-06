3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target

The free agent frenzy period is less than two weeks away. Teams will be looking to improve their rosters by acquiring players free to sign with any team in the NFL.

The 2020 NFL league year begins March 18 at 4 p.m. and teams are officially allowed to make trades and sign players.

Detroit is in a prime position to acquire highly skilled defensive talent to improve one of the leagues worst ranked defenses last season.

Here are three under the radar free agents the Lions could target this offseason.

Running Back LeSean McCoy

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, "My sleeper pick is LeSean McCoy. Matt Patricia has faced him a ton and has a lot of respect for what he can offer as a playmaker."

The 11-year veteran earned a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, but will not return in 2020.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Joe Schobert

Schobert was a fourth-round pick in 2016 and has performed well for the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, he had five games with 10+ tackles and led the NFL in tackles in 2017 with 144.

In 2019, he recorded 133 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Rodney McLeod

McLeod has been one of the Eagles reliable producers in the secondary.

Both sides discussed a possible contract extension during the 2019 season, but no deal was agreed upon.

McLeod is a possibility to join the Lions since there is a connection to defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Related

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target this Offseason

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA