AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target

John Maakaron

The free agent frenzy period is less than two weeks away. Teams will be looking to improve their rosters by acquiring players free to sign with any team in the NFL.

The 2020 NFL league year begins March 18 at 4 p.m. and teams are officially allowed to make trades and sign players. 

Detroit is in a prime position to acquire highly skilled defensive talent to improve one of the leagues worst ranked defenses last season.

Here are three under the radar free agents the Lions could target this offseason.

Running Back LeSean McCoy

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, "My sleeper pick is LeSean McCoy. Matt Patricia has faced him a ton and has a lot of respect for what he can offer as a playmaker."

The 11-year veteran earned a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, but will not return in 2020. 

USATSI_13737965_168388382_lowres
© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Joe Schobert

Schobert was a fourth-round pick in 2016 and has performed well for the Cleveland Browns. 

Last season, he had five games with 10+ tackles and led the NFL in tackles in 2017 with 144.

In 2019, he recorded 133 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

USATSI_13828570_168388382_lowres
© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Rodney McLeod 

McLeod has been one of the Eagles reliable producers in the secondary. 

Both sides discussed a possible contract extension during the 2019 season, but no deal was agreed upon.

McLeod is a possibility to join the Lions since there is a connection to defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

USATSI_13829603_168388382_lowres
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Related

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target this Offseason

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF's Mike Renner Discusses Day 2 Options for Detroit Lions

Mike Renner of PFF discusses two players Lions could select on Day Two of the NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

Damon "Snacks" Harrison appears to be against new CBA, retweets other NFL athletes voting no

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target in NFL Draft

Vito Chirco takes a look at three running backs the Lions could target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Lions

Veteran RB Jordan Howard could be an affordable option at running back for the Detroit Lions in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down with Miami Dolphins and draft RB D'Andre Swift with the No. 26 pick

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zack Baun in Second Round?

Linebacker Zack Baun was evaluated closely at the Senior Bowl by the Lions. Should Detroit consider drafting Baun?

John Maakaron

by

Pappywood65

All Lions: A Look at Who Detroit Could Target in Offseason

These players have been rumored to be targets of the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

9iron

Simms: Stafford Will Be On Another Team if Lions Don't Make Playoffs

Chris Simms makes a bold prediction regarding the future of Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

by

Rockhead

Draft Profile: Louisiana-Lafayette OL Robert Hunt

Detroit could be on the search for a guard in 2020 NFL draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 NFL Combine Review

Rachel Marie offers her takeaways from the 2020 NFL combine

rachelmariesports

by

Lions4Ever