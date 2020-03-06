AllLions
3 Running Backs for Lions to Target in NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

The Lions have a variety of needs they could address via this year's NFL Draft.

Could running back be one of them?

If so, don't expect the organization to take a back until the end of the first round at the very earliest -- and obviously, only if it finds a way to pull off a trade that allows it to move back into the first round after picking at No. 3.  

Picking a back to end Day 1 could also become an option if Detroit executes a deal with a team looking to trade up to draft former Alabama passer Tua Tagovailoa.

If such a deal is facilitated, the Lions could then feasibly have multiple selections to play with come the first night of the draft on April 23 -- including a late first rounder that could be used on a running back.

Without further ado, here are three late first-round-to-Day 2 backs the Lions potentially could target:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Edwards-Helaire averaged 6.6 yards per carry in 2019, to go along with 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also possesses the skills of a natural pass catcher. He hauled in 55 receptions for 453 yards and a score during LSU's national championship-winning season. 

He could be a target of the Lions to end round one -- if they find a way to acquire a late first rounder. And if Detroit general manager Bob Quinn does select Edwards-Helaire, expect the former Tigers lead back to be deployed in the role of a change-of-pace back.  

Cam Akers, Florida State

Akers has all the intangibles necessary to be a physical and effective runner at the next level. However, he never fully developed at Florida State, where he ran behind a shoddy offensive line. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he was forced to pick up 3.9 of his 4.9 yards per carry after contact in 2019. 

As a result of his inconsistent play with the Seminoles, he projects as a Day 2 pick. He won't be ready to be a bell-cow back come Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. However, if given time to refine his skills and with the proper coaching, he could one day grow into a No. 1 back.

Zack Moss, Utah

The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 ran for over 1,000 yards and 10-plus touchdowns in three straight seasons, including 1,416 yards and 15 TDs last season. 

He's a 222-pound back that can make defenders miss with ease. In fact, he forced more missed tackles (87) than any other back a year ago, according to Pro Football Focus. And he'd be an interesting selection for Quinn & Co. on Day 2.

