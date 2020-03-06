Should Lions Trade Darius Slay to Jaguars for DE Yannick Ngakoue?

One of the leagues best pass rushers who was franchise tagged is looking for a new team.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue expressed via social media that he was looking forward to continuing his career in the NFL with another franchise.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere," Ngakoue tweeted.

Ngakoue was set to become a free agent before the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to place the franchise tag on him.

If the Lions are interested in pursuing him, a trade will have to take place to secure his services.

Ngakoue has recorded 17.5 sacks in the last two years. Some scouts have noted that his rush defense will need to evolve in the coming years because he is not as stout and consistent in that part of his game.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire believes Detroit should make a play to acquire the talented defensive end:

"Yannick Ngakoue adds another premium name to the list for the Detroit Lions to investigate as a solution to the team’s pass-rush woes.

The Lions have some assets that could interest the cap-strapped Jaguars in a swap. Devon Kennard will make less than half of Ngakoue’s franchise tag figure and plays the same basic position. Cornerback Darius Slay would be a tougher sell because the Jaguars will not have the cap room available to sign him to his desired long-term contract, not without making other cuts first."

Do you think Detroit should make an attempt to acquire one of the league's premier pass rushers?

Vote Here

