Team Reporter 'Surprised' If Lions Make Splash in Free Agency

The news that star defensive end J.J. Watt was released by the Houston Texans sent shockwaves throughout the National Football League.

Each team in the league would certainly benefit from having one of the premier pass-rushers on its roster.

But, for teams like Detroit, making a splash this offseason in free agency might not make a lot of sense.

With the organization clearly undergoing a rebuild, a shrinking salary cap and the team's reputation as being an undesirable destination, luring top free agents will certainly be a challenge for Detroit's new front office.

Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket on Sunday, Lions team reporter Mike O'Hara explained how he felt new general manager Brad Holmes would approach rebuilding the roster this offseason.

"They can make improvement by accident. They could throw darts at the dart board blindfolded and get players to help the defense," O'Hara said. "Let's not forget they also have free agency coming four weeks from this Wednesday.

"I would be surprised if they're major players in free agency. The theory is to build by the draft. There are exceptions, but that's how teams build -- really build strong rosters is through the draft. I wouldn't be surprised if they pick off a couple players defensively that can give them real help, as opposed to just the depth that they settled for last year."

