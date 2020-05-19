The Lions will not be one of the teams reopening their practice facility Tuesday.

Last week, the NFL notified teams they will be permitted to open their facilities beginning May 19, as long as the organization maintains compliance with state regulations.

“Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by Dr. Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo. "Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria."

According to the guidelines, NFL coaches are still not allowed to return to the facilities in order to ensure the offseason remains fair for those teams that are not yet allowed to return.

The only players allowed to return to the facility are those undergoing physical rehabilitation or those needing medical treatment.

Detroit is currently in the midst of its virtual offseason and has chosen virtual teaching over virtual workouts.

"We decided to go with the classroom,” Matt Patricia said via The Detroit Free Press, “because I thought the teaching was some of the most important things that we need to do now, not only for the players but for the coaches. We have a lot of new coaches and we have a lot of new stuff that’s going in. And quite frankly, the spring is a great time not only for the players but for the coaches to get better being coaches.”

Michigan remains under a stay-at-home order that is set to expire May 28.

