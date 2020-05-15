In a memo sent to all of the NFL's chief executives and club presidents, the league will allow its teams to reopen their facilities beginning on Tuesday, according to SI's Albert Breer.

“Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (NFL Chief Medical Officer) Dr. (David) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo. "Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria.”

Goodell sent a memo to teams on May 6 outlining the league's protocols for reopening club facilities. During the first phase of reopening, no players are allowed to enter facilities, unless they were already undergoing rehab or therapy that began prior to the facilities being closed.

Other criteria for reopening facilities include a limit on how many people are permitted in the building: 50% of team staff, and no more than 75 people. Coaches are not allowed in team facilities. Teams may decide on their own what other roles shall be allowed to enter, including any members of personnel, football operations or administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff and nutritionists. Strength and conditioning coaches are permitted to be in team facilities only if they currently are participating in player rehabilitation.

Though no timeline was provided for when phase two of reopening would commence, Goodell said the other roles would likely be allowed to enter team facilities relatively soon.

“This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment," Goodell said. "After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.”