Lions Ownership Still Has Not Found Secret to Success

On a day when there has been a shakeup in Lions ownership, there still remains one goal the Lions have not accomplished. Winning.

Despite its best efforts, Lions ownership has not found the secret to success on the football field.

On Tuesday, it was announced Martha Firestone Ford had stepped down to allow her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, to take control of the franchise.

Ford expressed her appreciation for her family being associated with the NFL and stated she feels comfortable with her daughter's ability to lead the organization into the future.

"It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League. I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila's guiding hand. It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement."

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Some may question if the guiding hand needs to become firm in an effort to bring a winning product to Motown.

In the six decades the Ford family has controlled the Lions, the one clear tradition is that when the season comes to a close, the majority of supporters are left frustrated and disappointed.

Despite repeated measures to try and change the losing culture -- from bringing in a plethora of ex-Patriots to signing high-priced free agents and hiring outside help -- nothing has produced the results that supporters are looking for.

While this time of transition may represent a fresh start, one cannot help but remain highly skeptical that things will drastically change.

If traditions are to change, then the product on the field must finally produce more victories and in the postseason.

