Detroit Lions' NFL Roster Ranking

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has accomplished what he set out to do this past offseason.

Players that the organization felt were no longer a fit for the newly established culture have moved on.

Quinn aimed to stack the current roster with players he felt would buy in faster to head coach Matt Patricia's system and would learn it at the pace needed to be successful on the field.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 NFL teams based upon the projected starters for each team.

PFF's 2019 grades and a comprehensive look at each player's career were also incorporated into the rankings.

According to PFF, the Lions' roster ranks 19th in the NFL.

As Ben Linsey explains, the biggest issue for Detroit remains its pass rush:

"Detroit didn't have much of a pass rush to speak of in 2019, despite bringing in Trey Flowers from New England last offseason. The Lions' 29.2% pressure rate as a team was higher than only the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. Julian Okwara should help in the long term, given his combination of ideal physical traits and college production at Notre Dame, but it's tough to count on rookie edge defenders to contribute early. The Lions could very well find themselves struggling to generate consistent pressure again in 2020."

Detroit is hoping the weapons added on offense and the familiarity with the defensive scheme can aid the team in taking the next step in 2020.

