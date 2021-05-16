Why Lions' Quarterbacks Can 'Trust' Amon-Ra St. Brown

With receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown could be the Detroit Lions draft prospect who has the most impact for the team this upcoming season.

"If you’re looking for toughness, if you’re looking for work ethic, you’re looking for that blue-collar mentality each and every day with great leadership capabilities, that’s Amon-Ra St. Brown," USC head football coach Clay Helton said about Detroit's fourth round pick. "And so, another reason he was a team captain for us and a guy that I think is going to do some unbelievable things at the next level.”

During a recent virtual session with season-ticket holders, Detroit's front office highlighted St. Brown's football maturity.

General manager Brad Holmes even compared his maturity to Rams' wideouts Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

Lance Newmark, Director of Player Personnel, expressed that it should not take long before St. Brown is making plays for the offense, raving about St. Brown's 'advanced saavy' for his age.

"He's a consistent player," Newmark said via the Detroit News. "I think he's a quarterback-friendly player, a guy that quarterbacks are going to trust. He has a reliability factor to him that he brings. I think people are going to like throwing to him, and I think they're going to like throwing to him right away. They're going to see that this guy means business and you can trust him to do things right."

More from SI All Lions:

Should WR Dede Westbrook Consider 'Prove-It' Deal with Detroit Lions?

Pros and Cons of Trading OL Tyrell Crosby

5 Keys to Success for Jared Goff in 2021

Lions' Biggest 'Roster Hole' Left to Fill

List of Lions' Rookie Minicamp Participants Released