List of Lions' Rookie Minicamp Participants Released

The Detroit Lions released the official list of participants who will take part in their scheduled three-day rookie minicamp this weekend.

Unfortunately, offensive lineman Penei Sewell will not be in attendance this weekend, as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

At the time of the release, there is no quarterback listed as a participant on Detroit's official list.

Here now is the official list of participants.

Rookie participants:

WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State

S D'Angelo Amos – Virginia

LB Derrick Barnes - Purdue

LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall

RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas

TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State

OL Drake Jackson – Kentucky

CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas

RB Jermar Jefferson – Oregon State

OL Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse

WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame

DT Alim McNeill – North Carolina State

RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska

DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

CB A.J. Parker – Kansas State

WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - USC

TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame

Rookie participants (2020 draft class):

OL Evan Heim – Minnesota State-Mankato

TE Hunter Thedford - Utah

Non-rookie participants (first-year players):

LS Scott Daly – Notre Dame

S Jalen Elliott – Notre Dame

WR Tom Kennedy – Bryant

TE Alize Mack – Notre Dame

DE Robert McCray – Indiana

LB Anthony Pittman – Wayne State

Tryout participants:

CB Alex Brown – South Carolina State

S Alijah Holder – Stanford

S Nick Pickett – Oregon

TE Charlie Taumoepeau – Portland State

WR A.J. Taylor – Wisconsin

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Sign DT Alim McNeill to Rookie Deal

Matthew Stafford Will Do 'Everything' Possible to Defeat Lions

2021 Schedule: Detroit Lions Game-by-Game Predictions

Lions' 2021 Schedule Released

Penei Sewell Tested Positive for COVID-19