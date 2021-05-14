List of Lions' Rookie Minicamp Participants Released
Detroit Lions release official list of rookie minicamp participants.
The Detroit Lions released the official list of participants who will take part in their scheduled three-day rookie minicamp this weekend.
Unfortunately, offensive lineman Penei Sewell will not be in attendance this weekend, as he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.
At the time of the release, there is no quarterback listed as a participant on Detroit's official list.
Here now is the official list of participants.
Rookie participants:
- WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State
- S D'Angelo Amos – Virginia
- LB Derrick Barnes - Purdue
- LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall
- RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas
- TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State
- OL Drake Jackson – Kentucky
- CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas
- RB Jermar Jefferson – Oregon State
- OL Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame
- CB Ifeatu Melifonwu - Syracuse
- WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame
- DT Alim McNeill – North Carolina State
- RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska
- DT Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
- CB A.J. Parker – Kansas State
- WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - USC
- TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame
Rookie participants (2020 draft class):
- OL Evan Heim – Minnesota State-Mankato
- TE Hunter Thedford - Utah
Non-rookie participants (first-year players):
- LS Scott Daly – Notre Dame
- S Jalen Elliott – Notre Dame
- WR Tom Kennedy – Bryant
- TE Alize Mack – Notre Dame
- DE Robert McCray – Indiana
- LB Anthony Pittman – Wayne State
Tryout participants:
- CB Alex Brown – South Carolina State
- S Alijah Holder – Stanford
- S Nick Pickett – Oregon
- TE Charlie Taumoepeau – Portland State
- WR A.J. Taylor – Wisconsin
