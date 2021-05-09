Amon-Ra St. Brown Listed as Day 3 Pick Who'll Have 'Instant Impact'

The Detroit Lions waited in this year's draft to select a wideout, despite the position group being an obvious area of need.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is an interesting draft prospect that general manager Brad Holmes decided to use a fourth-round pick on to add him to Detroit's roster.

According to NFL scouts, for every dazzling grab St. Brown displayed at USC, there were also easy drops.

His former coach, Clay Helton, appeared on "NFL Now" Friday to share what Amon-Ra St. Brown will bring to the Lions.

“I tell you what, he brings that mentality -- he’s an offensive player that plays with a defensive mentality, which I love,” Helton explained. “Here’s another versatile player, played inside the majority of his sophomore year, he moved outside for us last year -- he can literally play every position in that receiver group with extreme intelligence, football intelligence and instinctiveness."

Helton commented further, "And then his competitiveness shines through -- one of the most competitive players I’ve ever been around in my 26-year college career. He was just a joy to work with. The day he stepped foot on campus, he was just a grown man. And another kid that he is perfect for your culture. If you’re looking for toughness, if you’re looking for work ethic, you’re looking for that blue-collar mentality each and every day with great leadership capabilities, that’s Amon-Ra St. Brown. And so, another reason he was a team captain for us and a guy that I think is going to do some unbelievable things at the next level.”

Most expect St. Brown to begin his career as a slot receiver, even drawing comparisons to former Lion Golden Tate and to Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

CBS Sports recently compiled a list of Day 3 picks who are expected to make an immediate impact for their respective teams. St. Brown is believed to be a candidate who can hit the ground running and be a productive player for Detroit's offense.

"He's one of the more polished route runners to enter the league -- particularly as a Day 3 selection -- and the Lions are at the ground floor of rebuilding their entire roster and receiver room," NFL writer Chris Trapasso writes. "There are a lot of similarities between St. Brown's strengths and weaknesses and those of Rams star Robert Woods, whom new Lions GM Brad Holmes knows very well from his long tenure in Los Angeles with the Rams."