Would Lions Regret Not Drafting LT Rashawn Slater?

Dominant.

That is the one word I would use to describe one of the most underrated players in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern.

While the national narrative and hype centers around Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, there really is no comparison between him and Slater when I turned on the film.

I have grave concerns about Sewell's hand and footwork, but Slater is the real deal. Slater is a pro-ready, plug-in-and-play future All-Pro player. I am going to predict he makes the Pro Bowl his rookie season.

It is just a crying shame that Detroit's previous "brain-trust" made the very ill-advised and impulsive, bank-breaking decision to extend LT Taylor Decker.

If only the Lions had not shelled out that kind of cash for a player I gave a grade of a "C-" to, they would have been in a prime position to select Slater.

But, no, instead the Lions' new regime has inherited Decker, and now it will have to watch Slater star as a quarterback bodyguard for years and years on another team.

From the first moment I saw Slater on film, he had special written all over him. This three-time Academic All-American put on a clinic.

I even went back, and watched him play against Ohio State. And I watched him hand it to defensive end Chase Young. He was textbook against Young, and he had no problem keeping up with and dancing with Young on the edge.

All in all, Slater did not give up a sack in 2019, and he only allowed five pressures and one quarterback hit. Now, that is what I call a blind-side body guard.

I compare him to a couple former greats who played for Washington back in the day, Jim Lachey and Raleigh McKenzie.

Lachey was a technician who kept the quarterback's jersey clean, and McKenzie was all that, too. Plus, he was versatile.

Slater has a combination of what both of those greats brought to the field. I just can not say enough good things about Slater. He was exciting to watch play.

If there is one thing that really bothers me, it's when -- for whatever reason -- certain players are just rated over another player, like Slater, through osmosis.

It is clear as day that Slater's hand and footwork are superior when compared to Sewell on film.

If the term "left tackle" appeared in the dictionary, Slater's picture should appear next to the term, because he is absolutely everything you would want. This guy is a flat-out baller. He is elite.

In fact, it is one of the rare times I could not even find anything negative to say or write about the guy.

The great ones are always easy and fun to write up.

If I had a "concern," it would be his year away from the field after opting out.

Without further ado, here's my evaluation of Slater.

Patrick Gorski, USA TODAY Sports

LT Rashawn Slater - 6-foot-3, 315 pounds (an unofficial 4.88 40-yard dash time, per NFL.com)

Grade: A

Kelly's draft board: Early first-round value (pick No. 1-10)

Scouting Report

Technician with big, long arms who gracefully can slide out and protect the perimeter in pass-pro. Tough and athletic as a run-blocker. Physical and super athletic. Understands the art of leverage very well. Nice, wide base pre-snap. Kicks out quickly to seal off the pocket. Looks fluid, and showed good footwork. Slides out, and looks natural doing it. Extends his long arms to control, and uses hands well to punch and carry blocks. Strong enough upper body and athleticism make him tough to beat. Good playing speed allows him to run ends around the pocket and maintain. Able to adjust back to the inside. Able to protect gap to his inside shoulder. Showed he can get out in front on screens effectively.

Good compete. Battles and stays with it. Picked up stunts. In the run game, excels at position-blocking and turning his guy out. Effectively able to seal off lanes and control. He is able to move around in space with ease, and he can pull. Showed he can make good combo blocks and come off one successful block after another. Able to get out to the second level with no problem, and then engage and control blocks.

Looks super athletic and graceful moving around in space. Will finish blocks and pancake defenders at times. He all but eliminated his opponent in the pass and run game. Gets the job done. About as close to perfect as a player can be against Ohio State, Stanford and Purdue (2019). This guy is a sure-fire franchise LT. He will become one of the greats. Hall of Fame potential.

I am excited about Slater, and I am excited for whatever team gets him.

It is too bad it probably will not be Detroit.

I can see a team like Minnesota doing what it can to move up and get him. That would be just the Lions' luck, watching their right defensive end being shut down for the next decade every time they play the Vikings.

