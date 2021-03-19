NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Lions Re-Sign Don Muhlbach

Don Muhlbach will return to the Detroit Lions for an 18th season
The Detroit Lions announced on Friday that they have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach. 

He originally entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M in 2004.

According to the Lions' team website, "Muhlbach, the second-longest tenured player in franchise history, embarks on his 18th season with the Lions in 2021. He has appeared in 260 career games, the eighth-most a player has played with a single club in NFL history. Muhlbach's 260 career games also tie as the ninth-most by an undrafted player and tie for the 37th-most in League history."

Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Lions find replacement for Matt Prater

One day after Matt Prater agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the Lions have found his replacement, finalizing a deal with kicker Randy Bullock, according to the NFL Network.

Bullock comes to Detroit, after spending the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals

Throughout his nine-year career, he has made 82.3 percent of his kicks. 

Like Prater, Bullock had a down year in 2020, as he only converted 80.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. 

It is expected that Bullock will compete with kicker Matthew Wright for the position on the Lions' roster. 

