Lions Re-Sign Don Muhlbach

Don Muhlbach will return to the Detroit Lions for an 18th season

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday that they have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.

He originally entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M in 2004.

According to the Lions' team website, "Muhlbach, the second-longest tenured player in franchise history, embarks on his 18th season with the Lions in 2021. He has appeared in 260 career games, the eighth-most a player has played with a single club in NFL history. Muhlbach's 260 career games also tie as the ninth-most by an undrafted player and tie for the 37th-most in League history."

Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Lions find replacement for Matt Prater

One day after Matt Prater agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the Lions have found his replacement, finalizing a deal with kicker Randy Bullock, according to the NFL Network.

Bullock comes to Detroit, after spending the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Throughout his nine-year career, he has made 82.3 percent of his kicks.

Like Prater, Bullock had a down year in 2020, as he only converted 80.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.

It is expected that Bullock will compete with kicker Matthew Wright for the position on the Lions' roster.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Will Sign WR Breshad Perriman

Kenny Golladay Visited Chicago Bears

Lions Sign Former Atlanta Falcons Defensive End Charles Harris

Romeo Okwara: 'No-Brainer' to Stay in Detroit

Brad Holmes Takes Advantage of Rams Again in Brockers Trade

Josh Hill's Son Happy to Be in Detroit: 'I'm Tired of This Heat'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast