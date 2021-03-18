Kenny Golladay Visited Chicago Bears

Could the Chicago Bears try to sign Kenny Golladay?

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay might not secure the long-term contract extension that he was originally hoping for.

Despite his accolades and abilities, a report surfaced Thursday that the Cincinnati Bengals only offered him a one-year contract.

In essence, a contract to prove that he still has the ability to play at a high level.

The wide receiver market has been less in demand than previously expected, as several talented wideouts still remain available to sign, including the 27-year-old receiver.

At this point, Golladay is visiting teams to determine what the future will hold for him.

According to ESPN, "Lions' free-agent WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy, per source. He is scheduled to be in New York tonight to meet with the Giants."

Other teams that could be interested include the Jaguars, Jets and Ravens, who have been rumored to be interested in signing a star wideout to aid Lamar Jackson's development.

In a recent appearance on the NFL Network, Golladay expressed that he found it funny when he first watched new Lions head coach Dan Campbell's initial media session with Detroit reporters.

“I’m not going to lie, when I first saw it, I died laughing. But, I loved it,” Golladay said. “That’s the energy I’m talking about. He set the tone right there. I guess we’re going to be biting some kneecaps off.”

The reported market for his services is several million dollars less than the reported annual salary he could have garnered, had he accepted Detroit's contract offer last offseason.

