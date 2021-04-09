Amon-Ra St. Brown - Wide Receiver Southern California Scouting Report

AMON-RA ST. BROWN | USC | WO | #8 | 6006 | 195 | 4.61 | Anaheim Hills, CA | Mater Dei | 10.24.99

Overview:

This is a really talented wide receiver class and USC star Amon-Ra St. Brown has the talent to be one of the best in the entire class. It starts with his route running, where St. Brown gets in and out of his breaks extremely well and has the ability to cut on a dime. He is going to create easy separation early on in reps with his fluidity. His hands are also phenomenal, rarely showing evidence of drops or double catches. This is in part due to his play strength. He isn’t the biggest receiver but St. Brown comes down with the football each and every time. He comes from a football family, and it is easy to see that he is an experienced player. St. Brown has a good understanding of spatial awareness, allowing him to pick apart defenses in zone coverage. His issues will revolve around his overall size and speed. Not that either is an issue but neither is good enough to vault him into that elite wideout status. He just misses the mark with both. There are just very few weaknesses in St. Brown’s game. He will be great if teams put him in the slot or the “Z” position, off the line of scrimmage. St. Brown is a willing blocker and has the traits to just be good. Evaluators may overthink him because he is wh he is but he has the chance to be a day one starter at the next level.

Background:

Raised in Anaheim, California. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business Administration major. Started 5 of 12 games played as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Father was a professional body-builder. Brother, Equanimeous St. Brown played WR at Notre Dame and plays for the Green Bay Packers. Brother Osiris St. Brown plays WR at Stanford. Mother is German and is fluent in German. Spent one year at the age of 14 in Paris, France.

