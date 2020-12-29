Detroit Lions Should Interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

Read more on why Todd Bowles should interview with the Detroit Lions for their head coaching vacancy.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached the postseason for the first time in over a decade.

The success the team has earned in 2020 is in large part due to the coaching staff assembled by Bruce Arians.

Tampa Bay features both offensive and defensive coordinators that could become serious head-coaching candidates following this season.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Bowles has not generated much head coaching buzz, but he should be of interest to any team that wants experience. He had one winning record in four seasons with the New York Jets, and his defense is a big reason why Tampa is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. The Bucs, of course, held the Lions without an offensive touchdown last week. Bowles interviewed for the Lions’ head coaching job in 2009."

Bowles' first stint coaching in the NFL did not end well, as his tenure with the Jets was tumultuous prior to his dismissal in 2018.

In Tampa Bay, the team's defense has emphasized stopping the run.

In his first season in Tampa, Bowles transformed the Buccaneers from the 24th-ranked run defense in 2018 to the top run defense in the NFL in 2019.

Arians recently provided his coordinators with some advice regarding whether to accept a head coaching position.

“If I’m either one of those guys, I would counsel them, 'Don’t take a job without the GM interviewing you,' Arians said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. 'Don't take a job and get a G.M. later.'"

Detroit has been interviewing general manager candidates first, and will then turn its attention to hiring its next head coach.

