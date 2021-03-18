Lions Sign Former Falcons Defensive End Charles Harris

Charles Harris recorded three sacks for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

The Detroit Lions are continuing to reshape their defensive line.

According to ESPN, former first-round pick Charles Harris is signing with Detroit.

The veteran defensive lineman recorded three sacks and 18 tackles in 2020.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2017 draft, Harris did not live up to the expectations of a first-round choice for the Miami Dolphins.

The defensive end appeared in 41 games, tallying just 3.5 sacks and 34 tackles in Miami.

He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 for a seventh-round pick.

The Falcons chose not to exercise their option on his contract for the 2021 season, sending him into free agency.

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes traded a 2023 seventh-round draft choice to the Los Angeles Rams for veteran Michael Brockers, and re-signed Romeo Okwara to a three-year, $39 million contract extension.

Detroit will also be counting on the development of several of the younger members of its roster, including Austin Bryant, Da'Shawn Hand and Julian Okwara.

More from SI All Lions:

Kenny Golladay Visited Chicago Bears

Romeo Okwara: 'No-Brainer' to Stay in Detroit

Lions Sign Quarterback Tim Boyle

Brad Holmes Takes Advantage of Rams Again in Brockers Trade

Matt Prater Signs with Arizona Cardinals

Grading Detroit Lions' Signing of Jamaal Williams

Josh Hill's Son Happy to Be in Detroit: 'I'm Tired of This Heat'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast