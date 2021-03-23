Lions Sign Former Titans WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond last played with the Tennessee Titans

The Detroit Lions have signed former Tennessee Titans wide receiver and kick returner Kalif Raymond.

At Holy Cross, Raymond appeared in 40 games with 23 starts over four seasons as a wide receiver and return specialist.

In his collegiate career, he recorded 155 receptions for 1,683 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returned 62 punts for 464 yards and a score, as well as 80 kickoffs for 1,809 yards and two touchdowns.

He went undrafted in 2016 and has played for four different organizations -- including the Titans, New York Giants, New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

In 2016, made his NFL debut with the Denver Broncos and appeared in four contests as a rookie.

He returned 11 punts for 111 yards, as well as six kickoffs for 137 yards.

The Titans signed Kalif Raymond to the practice squad during Week 17 of the 2018 season to add speed to the receiving corps as well as return ability.

In 2019, he was on the practice squad for six games before being elevated to the 53-man roster.

In 2019, Raymond saw action in eight games during the regular season and produced nine receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown, four punt returns for 45 yards and 18 kickoff returns for 403 yards.

Detroit lost their speedy returner in Jamal Agnew and veteran wideout Marvin Jones Jr. to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kenny Golladay recently signed with the New York Giants.

This offseason, Detroit has signed Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman as replacements at wide receiver, and could still add another in the upcoming draft.

