Jamaal Williams: 'Let Me Go To Work, Good Things Happen'

Read more on what new running back Jamaal Williams will bring to the Detroit Lions' offense.

With new Lions running back Jamaal Williams, there’s a lot to offer.

In four NFL seasons, he’s amassed nearly 2,000 rushing yards and almost 1,000 yards in receiving. He’s a versatile, "swiss-army" knife player. And now, he’s bringing that diverse skill set to Detroit.

“With the stats that I have and the limited carries and opportunities that I had, I still made work,” Williams said. “It just shows that if you give me the ball, if you let me go to work, good things happen.”

Williams signed a two-year, $7 million deal to come to Detroit. As a pass-catcher, as well as a rushing threat, he is sure to be a factor in new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn’s offensive scheme.

During his first media session with the Lions, Williams smiled often. He complimented one reporter’s beard, and he called another "Silver Fox." His personality and charisma are sure to win over the locker room.

© William Glasheen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

His talent, however, will be just as effective an impression on his new teammates.

His ability to both catch and run between the tackles is dynamic, and will help Lynn and new Lions head coach Dan Campbell create schemes and mismatches against defenses.

Campbell said in his first press conference that his offense would be built around pitting strengths against the defense’s weaknesses, and Williams offers plenty of opportunities to do that.

And Williams is ready for the challenge.

“I’m a real workhorse,” he said. “So, during the game, I get better and better.”

Williams has played in 14 games in each of the last two seasons, starting a total of 20 contests in his career. The emergence and eventual re-signing of Aaron Jones in Green Bay made Williams expendable.

Detroit picked him up without hesitation.

‘I can block’

One of new running backs coach Duce Staley’s most important traits for a running back is the ability to protect the passer.

With the Lions set to break in Jared Goff as their new starter, a lot will be placed on Williams and fellow running back D’Andre Swift to keep him protected.

When asked about his ability to block, Williams rubbed his hands together, and -- you guessed it -- smiled.

“Shoot, I can block,” Williams said. “I’m going to protect the quarterback. That’s what I was made for.”

Williams’ pass-blocking grades were generally high while with the Packers, according to Pro Football Focus. In two separate seasons -- 2017 and 2019 -- he achieved pass-blocking grades above 80.

“(The quarterback) is my best friend,” Williams said. “He right next to me. I gotta make sure he’s good.”

‘Positive competitiveness’

In Swift and Kerryon Johnson, the Lions have two young running backs that are already a part of the offensive core. Each has shown flashes of potential, with Swift emerging late last season.

Swift looks to be a part of the future, while Johnson has to win some people over again after dealing with injuries.

Williams, as the latest addition to the squad, has a chance to factor into the offensive equation. His natural charisma may help with that.

“I feel like I’m just coming in and trying to help out the room, and now we can just all get loose and help each other make plays,” Williams said. “I’m the type of person who believes in positive competitiveness.”

There will undoubtedly be competition in the running backs room for the Lions.

Each of the three main options are young and looking to prove themselves. While that might spell trouble for locker room morale in the eyes of some, Williams believes that they will work together well.

“We can all be competitive, we can all make each other better,” Williams said, “but we all do it in a positive way.”

More from SI All Lions:

Michael Brockers Apologizes to Jared Goff Over TMZ Comments

'Go Get the Quarterback': Charles Harris Explains His Role

Goff: Lions Can Improve 'Very Quickly'

CBS Sports Gives Detroit Lions 'C+' Free Agency Grade

Jeff Okudah Changing Jersey Numbers

Lions' Week 1 Free Agency Roster Moves