Michael Brockers Apologizes to Goff over TMZ Comments

New Detroit Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers has apologized for the comments he made to the website TMZ.

Earlier this month, Brockers told TMZ that he thought the Rams were getting a quarterback who’s a step above their old one.

“Is it a level up?” Brockers said. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what (Stafford) brings, it’s a level up (over Goff). It’s a level up.”

In a nationally televised interview, Brockers also shared that he felt Detroit was getting a tough player and that Goff has played in big games throughout his career.

“They’re getting a tough individual that, like you said, he played in the game in Seattle with nine fingers,” Brockers said.

“I’ve seen this man get hit plenty of times and stand back up and go at it. Man, you’re getting a tough player-- mentally tough player -- that doesn’t let a lot of things get to him, and he has a lot of experience. You can’t take that away from him," Brockers said. "The man has made it to the big game and played in big games. So, he knows how to get it done when the time is needed. So, the Lions should be very happy with what they have. They’ve got a guy with a lot of experience who knows how to get to the big game.”

Despite making these comments on the NFL Network, Brockers felt the need to contact Goff to apologize for the TMZ comments.

He made the decision to reach out after he saw the buzz created by his comments.

"That was definitely, you know, TMZ inside the airport. It was kind of a fan booster," Brockers said. "I didn't know I was going to be dealing with free agency. I was really just trying to boost up the move that I felt like the team was doing. Just trying to boost up the fan base. I don't think it was anything against Jared. I even had to go text Jared away from the camera. Just as man-to-man -- I did not mean for it to go like that. I didn't mean what I said. As a man, I respect you as a player. You took me to the Super Bowl, it wasn't like that ... I respect every player and every player's ability in this league."

Why players don't call Lions situation a 'rebuild'

Many of the new acquisitions have avoided calling Detroit's current situation a rebuild.

Brockers explained why many players do not like the term "rebuild" when he spoke to Detroit media on Monday.

"The first thing is because you rebuild -- you feel like it's going to go through a baby stage where you got to lose those games and stuff like that. No player wants to go into a season feeling like we're rebuilding. So, it's not okay to lose games or anything like that. No, we're going into this thing ready to go. Fired up. The goal is to win a championship. I think that's the only goal. Going into it, you don't plan on losing games," he said.

He's 'just a regular guy'

New head coach Dan Campbell is excited for Detroit to acquire a player with Brockers' skill set.

"I’d say this about Brockers -- he’s probably one of the few in this League that can wield the hammer of Thor. So, we’re really excited about that," Campbell explained.

After catching wind of the comments, Brockers wanted it to be known that he's just "a regular guy" and that he did not view himself as a superhero in any kind of way.

"It definitely was an honor for him to say that about me because I never saw myself as a superhero or anything like that," Brockers said.

"I truly feel like I'm just a regular guy. I'm definitely approachable, and I just feel like I can meet people were they are at. I'm very laid back. I'm a very laid back leader. But, whenever there is time for me to to say something or to feel like I need to speak up, I'm going to do it. I feel like everybody understands when I do do it, I mean what I say, and it's important."

